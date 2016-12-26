Registration is now open for The Greenbrier Half Marathon, which will be held for the first time Saturday, May 20, 2017, at America’s Resort in White Sulphur Springs. A special early bird discount is available to those who register between now and Dec. 26.

Organized in conjunction with Race 13.1, the premier half marathon series, this new event will include a half marathon, a 10K and a 5K run throughout The Greenbrier’s 11,000-acre playground. The race will begin at 7 a.m. at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center – the home of New Orleans Saints Training Camp the last three summers – with the finish line located on the North Lawn of The Greenbrier.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new event to The Greenbrier,” said Elmer Coppoolse, COO, The Greenbrier. “I know our guests will enjoy watching these amazing athletes, and the runners will be amazed at the beauty they see around them during their run. May is a picturesque time at The Greenbrier, so the setting is sure to be immaculate.”

Each racer will receive a race tech T-shirt, a participant gift and access to various event deals. Finishers will each receive a beautiful finisher medal, featuring The Greenbrier’s iconic Springhouse.

The course will be USATF certified, and professional photographers will be on site for the race to provide photos for purchase. Results will be posted in real time at race131.com.

Aid stations, complete with water and sports drinks, will be set up along the course, and portable bathrooms will be stationed throughout the route.

All racers will receive access to The Greenbrier Half Marathon post-race party and champagne brunch. This unique celebration will include a delicious brunch prepared by The Greenbrier’s world renowned culinary team, as well as a live band. One ticket to the party is included with registration, and additional tickets are available for purchase for spectators who wish to join the party.

“The Greenbrier Half Marathon will redefine the standard for luxury ‘racecations’,” said John Kane, Founder and CEO, Capstone Event Group. “With a pre-race breakfast just an elevator ride away, the start and finish line just out the front door and a post-race champagne brunch with idyllic views of the Allegheny Mountaineers, finally there’s a race where the only sacrifice that a runner has to make is during the race.”

To learn more about The Greenbrier Half Marathon or The Greenbrier, to register to race or to book your stay at America’s Resort on race weekend, visit Greenbrier.com/halfmarathon.