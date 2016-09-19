During National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood to help ensure a stable and diverse blood supply for patients in need.

A diverse blood supply is important to ensure the needs of all patients are met. Red blood cells carry markers that determine one’s blood type, and some blood types are unique to certain racial and ethnic groups. Because blood from donors of the same ethnic background as the recipient is less likely to cause complications, the Red Cross must maintain a diverse blood supply to meet these diverse patient needs.

Whether blood is needed for a chronic condition such as sickle cell disease, a surgical procedure or a large-scale emergency, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives. Donors of all blood types are needed.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to help reduce wait times.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

• Monday, Sept. 26: 12 noon – 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street

• Tuesday, Sept. 27: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., WVSOM, 400 Lee Street.