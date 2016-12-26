As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Millions of people are expected to take to the roads, rail and air to celebrate the season, which can cause fewer donors to be available and lead to a decline in blood and platelet donations. In addition, severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses can temporarily prevent some from giving. Donors with all blood types are needed now to help patients. As a special thank you for taking the time to donate, those who come out to give through Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager of the Red Cross Appalachian Blood Services Region. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Lewisburg:

Dec. 27: 12 noon – 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street

Jan. 10: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Greenbrier East High School, 273 Spartan Lane

Rupert: