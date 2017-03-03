Public Meetings – March 4th, 2017

Ronceverte Parks & Recreation Commission will meet Monday, Mar. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in Ronceverte City Hall.

On the agenda:

• Approval of Minutes

• Flood Damage Restoration/Island Park Improvement

Plans/Grant Information

• Community Garden

• Park Rental Information and Scheduling Requests

• Other Requests/Business

• Comments

Renick Town Council

will meet Monday, Mar. 6, at 7 p.m. in Renick Town Hall. Items on the agenda Include:

• Minutes from February meeting

• Treasure’s Report

• Community Comments

• Old Business

• New Business

– First Reading of proposed amendments Article 2-212,

– First Reading of proposed amendment Chapter Two

Article One 2-104

– First Reading of proposed amendment Article Three 2-319

• Committee Reports and Other

Ronceverte City Council

will meet Monday, Mar. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Marie Leist Community Room, Ronceverte City Hall. On the agenda:

• Approval of Minutes

• Citizens’ Comments

• Wastewater Resolutions & wastewater-related business

• Update on WVTP Project

• Grant Resolutions/Information

• Administrator Comments

• Council Members’ Comments

Ronceverte Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, Mar. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in Ronceverte City Hall in a Work Session. On the Agenda:

• Approval of Minutes

• 2016-17 Budget Adjustments

• FY 18 Budget

• Accounts Payable

• Accounts Receivable

• Other Business

Lewisburg Parks Commission will meet Tuesday, Mar. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber in Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington Street. On the agenda:

• Approval of Minutes – Dec. 6, 2016

• WVSOM Community Relations Committee report

• Project updates

• Communication from members

Greenbrier Co. Board of Zoning Appeals

will meet Tuesday, Mar. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Main Floor Courtroom. On the agenda:

• Old Business

– Continue hearing of JOI Properties, LLC for a Special

Exception from the Greenbrier County Zoning Ordinance.

The appellant request a special exception to allow for a

commercial building to be used for agricultural enterprises

on the lot located at 30626 Midland Trail E, Lewisburg.

Public Hearing was held on September 6, 2016.

Requested to be postponed again by JOI Properties, LLC.

– Appeal by Four-Jaks, Inc. for a Variance from Greenbrier

County Zoning Ordinance. The appellant request a

variance to allow for setback requirements on 3 sides of a

new structure to be used for commercial office and

warehouse on lot located at 154 Old Spruce Street,

Ronceverte (Fairlea).

• New Business

– Action on Minutes from Feb. 7, 2117 meeting

Ronceverte Finance Committee

will meet Thursday, Mar. 9, at 5:30 p.m. in Ronceverte City Hall in a Work Session. On the Agenda:

• Approval of Minutes

• 2016-17 Budget Adjustments

• FY 18 Budget

• Accounts Payable

• Accounts Receivable

• Other Business