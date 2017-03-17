Public invited to participate in 2017-18 School Calendar discussions

Results of a recent school calendar survey asking parents, students, staff and community members to rank their priorities on a variety of school calendar options will be shared at two upcoming public forums.

On Tuesday, Mar. 21, the Greenbrier County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at the Board Office at 6:30 p.m. to discuss calendar options. The board will hold a second special meeting at Western Greenbrier Middle School on Thursday, Mar. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to secure additional input from stakeholders.

“We truly value parent, student, staff and community input as we make decisions about school start dates, scheduled breaks and scheduled make-up days. We look forward to reviewing the survey results and discussing calendar options for next year,” said Superintendent Jeff Bryant.

Pursuant to provisions of the West Virginia State Code §18-5-45; §18-5A-5; §18A-5-2; and State Board of Education Policy 3234, each county board is required to prepare a school calendar for the upcoming year and submit it to the State Superintendent of Schools for approval. Calendars must meet guidelines and requirements set forth in state code and state board policy. A copy of current school calendar requirements, guidelines and sample calendars are available for review on the WV Department of Education website.

“Our school calendar is largely prescribed by state code and policy, however, in the areas where we can make local decisions we want to make sure our families, staff and community have a voice,” said Bryant.