Prom Pancake Breakfast second time around at The Hub

In honor of Prom season, High Rocks is hosting the 2nd annual Post-Prom Pancake Breakfast on May 13 in Montwell Park at The Hub.

During this event, an endless amount of blueberry, chocolate chip, and buttermilk pancakes will be served to over 50 prom attendees and volunteers. Over 15 toppings will be available to create delicious combinations, including maple bacon, salted caramel pretzel, and strawberry shortcake.

With no 24-hour restaurant in Greenbrier County, this event will give prom attendees a place to grab a bite and continue the memorable evening. The event will illustrate community support for teens to have an option for a safe place to celebrate.

The event is a way to provide a safe, alcohol free, adult supervised, hip, place to go for post prom celebration. Underage drinking and driving is a concern for many on prom night, and according to Statistic Brain.com, 53 percent of students who drank more than four drinks on prom night. The pancake breakfast will be an alcohol and relationship free zone. For many, the High School prom is significant for solidifying friendship before the summer begins and/or go to college.

Attendees of the event represent many people from the community. The guests of honor are Greenbrier East High school students that attend prom. Volunteers will help with the operation of the event including cleaning, cooking, and chaperoning. The staff hosting the event can control door operations, monitor capacity issues, welcome and greet the people at the event, including the press. Additional staff responsibilities involve monitoring music, coordinate/ lead volunteer duties, and safety operations.

The breakfast event will be at The Hub, a student café in downtown Lewisburg. The Hub is an entertainment venue that has a café inside of it. Inside of The Hub are a pool table, ping-pong table, and a foosballtable. The breakfast will be preceding the Local high school prom on May 13. The doors for breakfast will start at 10 p.m. and stay open until 2 a.m.The admission will include a photo booth with props provided, unlimited pancakes, and a personalized prom mix playlist will fill the air with music in between Karaoke sets. Door prizes will be gifted throughout the event. Overall, the event should be a tradition the community wants to continue for years to come. Please visit our website http://www.hub.org or Facebook to buy tickets in advance. Tickets are $8 per couple before the day of the event and $15 per couple at the door.