At the Monday evening meeting of White Sulphur Springs City Council, the State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police presented WSS Police Chief John Pauley with a check for $3,900. Of that total, the lodge donated $2,400, an anonymous donor gave $1,000 and the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary donated $500. The donated money was part of a larger flood recovery fundraising and distribution effort initiated by the lodge to help small, West Virginia police departments that suffered in the June flood.

Pauley (center) is pictured with statewide members of the State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and a representative from the ladies auxiliary. (Sarah Mansheim story and photo)