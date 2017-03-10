Pocahontas Knights of Columbus serve at first fish dinner; more dinners scheduled

Three members of the Pocahontas County Roundtable of the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus helped serve the first Lenten fish dinner, a main fundraiser for the organization which serves Alleghany, Bath, Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties.

Serving the dinner of tilapia, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, hard rolls, coffee, tea, sodas and dessert were Knights John Neely and Robert Smith, both of Marlinton and George Burke of Hillsboro.

The dinners are 4:30-7 p.m., Fridays through Apr. 7, in the Parker Community Center behind Emanuel United Methodist Church in downtown White Sulphur Springs. Cost is adults $11; children 5-12 $6; all you care to eat, eat in only $15; children under 5 free; family ticket, eat in only, two adults and two children, $25.

Proceeds go to community, youth, church, council and culture of life projects in the five-county area.

In addition, the Knights will be helping the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Ronceverte, for the longest running St. Patrick’s event in the Greenbrier Valley, the 39th corned beef and cabbage dinner, Mar. 16, Thursday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. take outs and eat in 5-7 p.m.

Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays of the Lenten season, thus the Thursday dinner.