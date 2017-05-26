Pedals, pipes & pizza – exploring the pipe organ

Music students, music teachers, and anyone interested in music, are invited to come see, hear, and play the pipe organs as they learn about the king of instruments. This event is free and includes a pizza party.

Pedals, Pipes and Pizza is a National American Guild of Organists program designed to introduce people to the pipe organ. The program will be held on Monday, June 12, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, at 261 Locust Street in Ronceverte. Students, teachers, and parents are all invited. Local 674 of the American Federation of Musicians is providing pizza and beverages.

Dr. Alan Lewis, from Calvary Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh, PA, will provide an introduction to the pipe organ and present an organ recital. A tour of the various chambers housing the pipes of the organ will be included. Dr. Bob Conte, historian at The Greenbrier, will provide a brief history of the Moller pipe organ. Musicians are asked to invite students from their churches and communities to experience this exciting evening of music-making on the king of instruments. For more information contact Leah Trent, organist at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, at 304-661-3877.

The event is sponsored by Ronceverte Presbyterian Church, Local 674, American Federation of Musicians, and the American Guild of Organists.