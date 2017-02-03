Fairlea-Paula Saylor Hall, 59, went Home to be with the Lord after a long illness Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Fairlea, with her husband and family by her side.

Paula was born Apr. 3, 1957, in Ronceverte, the daughter of the late Henry H. Vance and Myrtle Shope, but was raised by her late aunt and uncle, George “Doodle” and Carolyn Shope Vance.

She was a member of the former Highland Park United Methodist Church and now Highland Park Community Church and had worked 20 years as a certified nurse’s aide, which she loved doing.

Preceding her in death were three brothers, Roy Saylor, Wayne Saylor and Mike Vance.

Surviving are her husband, Anthony “Tony” Hall of Fairlea; brothers, Henry Saylor of Ronceverte, Raynard Saylor of Caldwell and Tony Saylor and his wife Connie of Iowa; dear devoted sister-in-law, Vada Saylor of Caldwell; aunt Gladys Weikle of Rock Camp, aunt and uncle Dorene and Richard Patton of Caldwell, aunt and uncle Martha and Marvin Weikle, as well as numerous cousins, niece and nephews and blessed friends.

Memorial services for Paula were held Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Highland Park Community Church where Pastor Freddie Bostic officiated. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Paula requested that memorial contributions be made to Highland Park Community Church, c/o Sadie Carter, RR 2 Box 558, Second Creek, WV 24974-9723

