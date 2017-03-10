Clintonville-Paul O. Loudermilk, 86, passed away Sunday, Mar. 5, 2017, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

Mr. Loudermilk was born Jan. 18, 1931, in Boswell, PA, to the late Roy Lee and Nettie Diamond Hanna Loudermilk.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, retired plant operator for Boxley Limestone Quarry and a life long farmer. He was a member of James Chapel United Methodist Church, former Sunday School superintendent, Sunday School Teacher and the Sunday Door Greeter at the Church.

Preceding Mr. Loudermilk in death, other than his parents, were a son, Charles Larry Loudermilk and a sister, Alene Loudermilk.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Catherine Harvey Loudermilk; daughter, Sharon Wolfe of Clintonville and close friend Darryl Bartley; sons, Ronnie Loudermilk and wife Wendy of Huntingdon, PA and Mike Loudermilk and wife Jaime of Franklin, WV; grandchildren, Josh Wolfe, Tiffany Loudermilk, Brandon Loudermilk, Leah Loudermilk and Rachel Loudermilk; great-grandchildren, Clare Wolfe, Mason Patterson, Gavin Loudermilk and Brelyn Loudermilk; sisters, Imo Jean Harvey of Clintonville and Barbara Ann Johnson and husband Howard of Clintonville; and brother, Louis Hartley Loudermilk and wife Barbara of Clintonville.

Funeral services for Paul will be held Friday, Mar. 10, at 1 p.m. at James Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Loudermilk and Pastor Jesse Pope officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family received family and friends Thursday evening Mar. 9, at the church from 6 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to either Peyton Hospice House at 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or to the Burn Unit, Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Boulevard, Huntington, WV 25701.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.