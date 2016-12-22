OSHA training scheduled at New River CTC
New River Community and Technical College is offering OSHA 10-hour training Friday, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Welding Lab of the Greenbrier Valley Campus, 789 Houfnagle Road, Lewisburg.
OSHA 10-hour training is the primary method used to train workers on hazard recognition and OSHA safety standards. Students will receive an official OSHA 10-hour card (DOL Card) and an official OSHA Training Institute Education Center Certificate of Completion. Course topics include an introduction to OSHA; material handling; hand and power tools; scaffolds, stairways and ladders.
Classes are also scheduled at the Advanced Technology Center, Ghent, on Jan. 25 and 26 and Feb. 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.