Organ Cave CEOS meeting held

At the recent Organ Cave CEOS Club meeting, new members Sue Hundley and Rose Kirk were welcomed.

Emily Fisher also was welcomed as guest speaker. Fisher shared many experiences from her recent mission trip to Nicaragua. She told about families she visited, and walking many miles to help them. She spoke of the various living conditions the people deal with and what her group did to help while they were there. Fisher plans to return to the area again this summer as a missionary.

Cathy Queen read the Devotions taken from I Corinthians. Janet Johnson gave the History of St. Valentine. Health motivator Sandy Perry led the group in exercises and explained that healthy choices for exercise, nutritious food intake and right amount of sleep are not only good for the body, but for the brain as well.

Committee Reports were given by the following chairmen: Continuing Education: Carolyn Rodgers advised this is flu season and proper hand washing, and use of vinegar for cleaning surfaces can aid in keeping germs from spreading; Marketing and Membership chair, Queen, introduced two new members; Purposeful Reading chair, Layola Sarver, who encouraged reading and gave a book report on “Guarding the Witness” by Margaret Daley.

Johnson reported on the Heart Healthy Go Red for Women Fun Day program. Kay Davis, WVU Extension agent, presented a “Heart Truth” presentation that included five ways to love your heart. Elizabeth Reynolds, Adult Nutrition Outreach instructor with the Extension office provided the group with “Re-Think Your Drink” information, and prepared fruit-infused water to sample. 4-H Extension agent Robin Haynes led the group in a heart-health fitness exercise session. Members attending enjoyed a buffet of heart-healthy foods. County CEOS Council meeting followed the buffet.

Refreshments were enjoyed by Fisher, Hundley, Kirk, Paulette McNeely, Rodgers, Sarver, Sue McCormick, Sandy Perry, Johnson and Sue McCormick.