Opening receptions for May/June exhibts at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall invites the public to celebrate the opening of three new art exhibits during First Fridays on May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The receptions are free and open to the public.

Ellen Martin’s collection of hand-crafted, limited edition, platinum/palladium photographs entitled “Magnolia” will be featured in the Lobby Gallery.

Barbara Crawford’s “Torn/Ado” will be featured in the Museum Gallery. Crawford will present a series of paintings about the forces of nature and how they can tear lives apart.

Mary Grassell’s “The West Virginia Years: A Retrospective” will feature colorful hand-printed wood-block prints in the Old Stone Room Gallery.

The Carnegie Hall galleries are open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Please visit http://www.carnegiehallwv.org for more information.