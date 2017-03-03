Open letter to Aviation Consumer Protection Division

RE: Via Air Service in Lewisburg, WV

To Whom It May Concern:

The Greenbrier County Commission is providing this letter to formally express concerns regarding the current air carrier service to Greenbrier Valley Airport (KLWB).

In September 2016, the department approved Via Air to provide service to the Greenbrier Valley Airport under Essential Air Service regulations with 12 non-stop fl ights per week from Charlotte, NC. (KCLT). Since implementation of service on Oct. 1, 2016, we have documented and exceptionally large number of defi ciencies and have received numerous complaints by constituents. There have been reports of ad hoc schedules that are published without notice, chronic tardiness, and re-routing of passengers with unscheduled stops in other communities vs. performing the non-stop fl ights for which passengers purchased tickets. Several documented cases tend to indicate aircraft that historically served Greenbrier Valley Airport have been removed to complete private charters out of state, leaving our passengers stranded without notice.

It is critical that reliable air service to our region be re-established as quickly as possible. Our community must have reliable transportation services to remain viable within the tourism and business sectors. Air service is a critical component in the economic stability of our area.

As the elected officials of Greenbrier County we appreciate your help regarding this matter, and are willing to help in any way possible. If Via Air in incapable of performing their contractual obligations under Essential Air Service, we request that the Department

of Transportation allow Greenbrier Valley Airport to pursue alternative options.

Please feel free to contact the Greenbrier County Commission offices at 304-647-6689 ext. 0 should you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Woody Hanna, President, Gbr. Co. Commission