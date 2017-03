Photo of the week – March 18th, 2017



(Sarah Mansheim text/Mark Robinson photo)

Winter finally reared its head this week with freezing temperatures and snowfall that totaled between three and five inches on the eastern end of Greenbrier County. Cold temperatures and road conditions led Greenbrier County Schools to be cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday. Greenbrier County Schools have only had three snow days this year, which is highly unusual.