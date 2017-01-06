NRCTC to hold Medical Lab Tech information session

New River Community and Technical College will host an information session for the Medical Laboratory Technician AAS degree program Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. on the Greenbrier Valley Campus. The MLT program is based on the Raleigh County Campus.

“New River CTC’s Medical Laboratory Technician program is an outstanding option for those looking for careers in allied health beyond the well-known, established area programs that prepare nurses or physicians,” said Director of Medical Laboratory Technician Programs Diane Tyson.

Prospective students will be able to learn about admission requirements, courses and labs, options for clinical rotations and general education. Some courses may be taken at locations other than the Raleigh County Campus of New River CTC; examples include English, algebra, anatomy and physiology, phlebotomy and others. These courses may be taken by West Virginia residents at New River CTC in Lewisburg, and residents of selected counties of Virginia may be able to complete some of the general course requirements at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge.

In addition to program admission and degree requirements, Tyson will cover options for career pathways after graduation.

The session is open to the public and those interested in the field or considering a career are encouraged to attend. High school students interested in the field of healthcare and their families are welcome.

The session will be held in the Student Center located in the Kyle and Ann Fort Arts and Science Building. In the event of inclement weather, the session will be postponed to Feb. 1.

West Virginia residents who would like additional information about the session should contact Tyson at 304-929-5038. Virginia residents who have questions may call 540-863-2819.