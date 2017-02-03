Notice of Election

There will be an election held in the City of Lewisburg, Greenbrier County, West Virginia, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, for the purpose of electing a Recorder and three Council members for four-year terms.

Conventions for the purpose of nominating candidates must be held, and all candidates nominated and certified to the undersigned by the 3rd Tuesday (March 21, 2017) in March prior to the election.

The secretary and/or president of the Citizen’s Party or of the People Party or any five (5) qualified voters residing in the City of Lewisburg may call a convention for the purpose of nominating candidates for the offices of Recorder and Councilmember by posting and publishing notice of the date, time and place of the convention, in the manner hereinafter provided, at least three days prior to the convention. The Secretary and President shall be appointed from within the Citizen’s Party, People’s Party or group of five qualified voters residing in the City of Lewisburg. The Convention must be held on or before the first Tuesday of March prior to each election of City Officers.

Rules and regulations governing the calling and conducting of a nominating convention and certification of the results thereof, may be obtained at the City Building, 942 Washington Street West, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Shannon Beatty, CMC, City Recorder