North House Children’s Room ready for Easter

The Children’s Room at the North House Museum is dressed up for Easter. A sparkly egg tree lights up the room. The dolls have their bunny ears on and tea is being served. And there’s an egg hunt – can you find all 12? Special additions this season are two wood carvings by West Virginia artist John Garten. His very large rabbit and handsome chicken look wonderful on the fireplace mantel shelf.

Stop by the museum and ask to see their new Sue McKinney collection of antique dolls, toys and stuffed animals.