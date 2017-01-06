Crows, VA and Alderson, WV-Norma Jean Johnson Looney, 77, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, VA, following a sudden illness.

Born Aug. 9, 1939, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Lee and Celia Helen Cromer Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Forest Looney.

Mrs. Looney was a former housekeeper and cook at the National Youth Science Camp in Thornwood, WV, and was also a homemaker. But above all, she was a wonderful grandmother, who took great pride in caring for her special grandson, D.J.

Survivors include: two daughters, Donna K. Burns and husband David J. Burns of Alderson and Norma L. “Susie” Sears and husband Jerry Sears of Pence Springs; sister, Connie L. Johnson of Arbovale; two brothers, Michael R. Johnson of Alderson and Melvin K. “Ken” Johnson and wife Sue Johnson of Harrisonburg, VA; three grandsons, D.J. Burns of Alderson, Brad Burns and wife Magan Burns of Morgantown and Brandon Sears of Pence Springs; one uncle and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In honor of Mrs. Looney’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson.