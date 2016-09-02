The ninth annual D.A.R.E. To Cruz Car Show is back once again and open to all vehicles – antiques, classics, muscle cars, street rides, trucks, motorcycles and foreign cars. Washington Street in downtown Lewisburg will be blocked off from traffic, as the ninth annual car show exhibitors fill the street with glistening chrome, over-sized engines, leather interiors and pin-striping; vintage roadsters, coupes and land yachts. If you are a car enthusiast, you don’t want to miss this free, one day event starting at 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Registration for entrants begins at 8 a.m. at the Green Space at the intersection of Jefferson and Washington streets for a $10 fee. Pre-registration is recommended, and forms can be found on the website at www.daretocruz.org. For more information, call 304-645-1626, 304-645-2136, or go to the website.

Lewisburg Chief of Police Tim Stover, as coordinator for the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, has organized all the car show exhibits held in Lewisburg for the past eight years. The program is sponsored by the Lewisburg Police Department.

“I’m proud of the continued success the show has garnered over the years,” Stover said. “Car shows are a neat hobby and people really relate to it.”

All proceeds will benefit the D.A.R.E. program taught at Lewisburg Elementary School for all fifth grade students by Lt. J.C. Dove with the Lewisburg Police Department. The program provides funding for teaching aids, supplies, and T-shirts for the students for their graduation ceremonies.

The T-shirts are a big draw as collectors items at the car show. They are created by Matt Landers of Allegheny T-Shirts on Seneca Trail in Fairlea, and this year’s image is a winner.

There will be specialty awards and door prizes during the judging at the Green Space that will include choice awards by the police officers, Mayor John Manchester, and D.A.R.E. Officer Lt. J.C. Dove – all based on personal preferences. Memorial awards will also go out to commemorate four local honorees: Rick Skaggs, Doug and Josh Massie and Wade Sayers.

Parking for the car show is “first come, first served,” so, rain or shine, come early and share the fun and the memories.