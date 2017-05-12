New River CTC to celebrate commencement on May 13

Over 370 students will graduate from New River Community and Technical College this year. Graduating students will receive an associate degree or certificate during the college’s fourteenth Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

The college will celebrate the first graduating classes in three programs: medical laboratory technician, massage therapy and emergency medical technician-paramedic.

New River CTC President Dr. L. Marshall Washington will welcome the graduates, their families and guests, and Board of Governors Vice Chair Al Martine, faculty member Lucie Refsland and graduating student Serena Hope Thies will address the attendees.

“Seeing our graduates walk across the stage to receive their diplomas is a privilege and an honor,” Washington said. “For some the next step will be to enter the workforce while others will continue their education. Regardless of the path, I know that New River CTC has prepared them for the next stage of their life.”

Academic honors will be presented to 125 students graduating with at least a 3.4 Grade Point Average (GPA). In addition, 34 students graduating this year are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.