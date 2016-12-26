Students in the welding, cosmetology and massage therapy programs at New River Community and Technical College gave demonstrations at community events during the fall semester, including the Greenbrier Valley Expo.

“We are pleased to have our students representing the College and the various certificate programs available,” notes New River CTC Personal Services Coordinator Lisa Brown.

New students are being accepted for the spring semester in these and other programs of study through Jan. 6. College offices will be open until noon on Dec. 22 and re-open after the winter break on Jan 2.

For further information, call 304-647-6560 or visit www.newriver.edu.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).