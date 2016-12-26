Special hours have been posted for the New River Community and Technical College Library for the winter break. The Library serves the four campuses of New River CTC, as well as the public, and is located at 129 Courtney Drive in Lewisburg, just across US 60 from the Greenbrier Valley Campus.

As of Dec. 22, the library is closed and will re-open Jan. 2 through Jan. 13 with 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. hours.

“One of the services we offer during this time is to help prospective students navigate the www.newriver.edu website as they prepare to enroll and register for classes second semester,” said Robert H. Coston, librarian for New River CTC. Deadline to register for classes is Jan. 6.

“We have five public computers which are available for use by prospective students and their parents to explore the educational possibilities at New River CTC,” Coston said.