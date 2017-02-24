New addresses needed by Renick High School Alumni Committee

Many Greenbrier County residents have been assigned new addresses by the 911 addressing office. As a result, the Renick High School Alumni Committee needs updated addresses to prepare for the 2017 Reunion on May 13.

Also, the addresses of any Renick students that attended the Renick school but had to graduate from Frankford 1963-1968. If you know a family member or friends who have had address changes and do not receive an invitation, please share this request with them.

Updates may be sent to Bonnie Brown, 191 Front Street, Renick, WV 24966 or call 304-497-3542.