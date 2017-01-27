‘The Music Maker Project’ continues at Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall is set to present a series of programming dedicated to the exploration of musicians in Appalachia and the South.

The project includes performance, film, literature and exhibits with interactive components.

The WV Music Hall of Fame’s “Music of the Coalfields” is on display in the Lobby Gallery and includes memorabilia, photographs and audio recordings from artists such as Hazel Dickens, The Lilly Brothers and Bill Withers. The Music Maker Relief Foundation’s “We Are the Music Makers!” is on display in the Museum Gallery, and includes black and white portraits paired with vignettes about southern roots musicians, and interactive links that are accessible by phone or tablet. Both exhibits are on display through Feb. 24. Carnegie Hall’s galleries are free and open to the public Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The following events are also included in “The Music Maker Project:”

Book Club: “Lost Highway” by Richard Currey 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 – FREE

Film Screening: “The Winding Stream: The Carters, The Cashes and the Course of Country Music” 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 – FREE

Mainstage Performance: Eric Bibb with Michael Jerome Brown 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 – $25 for Carnegie Hall members, $30 for non-members

Visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917 for more information.