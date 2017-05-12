Music & Art abound at Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center



During the month of May, the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center is offering multiple ways to enjoy the arts. The Art in the Valley program includes two displays, paintings by Bonnie Brown and a collection of works by the Greenbrier County Woodturners. Joining this established exhibit is the new music series, Saturday Stage.

The Visitors Center began the Art in the Valley project as a way to provide local artists with exhibition space. Each month, the center showcases a different artist or collection of artists.

The first Art in the Valley display is Nature’s Bounty, a watercolor exhibit by Monroe County artist, Bonnie Brown. Brown retired to the area from New Hampshire to enjoy the lovely mountain views with her husband and two basset hounds. She noted that, “I enjoy traveling and many of the places I’ve seen inspire my work.” Her work includes beach, farm and forest scenes.

The second collection is An Exhibit by the Greenbrier Woodturners. This is a local group who creates artwork from turning fallen trees bringing out the hidden features of the grain and the knots and burls. The pieces range from small and practical, pens, bottle stoppers, and tool handles, to large vases, bowls and tables. The show includes multiple species of trees, different turning styles and a variety of finishes.

As with the monthly Art in the Valley exhibits, Saturday Stage is another way the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center embraces creativity. Every Saturday local musicians will play live music in the Visitors Center from 3-4 p.m. This new program highlights area musicians and provides entertainment to visitors and locals.

George Piasecki and Bob DuCharme, the Nouveau Duo, will entertain the crowd with bass and guitar on May 13. Classical, Jazz and Blues guitar performed by Tom Ball is on deck for May 20. Ancestor Radio featuring Susanna Robinson finishes out the month on May 27. Saturday Stage continues into June with Ernie Wahl & Friends and Homemade Jams.

Everyone is encouraged to come enjoy both Saturday Stage and Art in the Valley. The programs are free and a nice, relaxing way to spend an afternoon.

For more information, contact the Visitors Center at info@greenbrierwv.com or call 304-645-1000.