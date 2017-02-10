Monroe Countian receives appointment to U.S. Naval Academy

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced that Clay Havens, of Monroe County, received an Offer of Appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I am so proud to have nominated Clay for this outstanding achievement,” Senator Manchin said. “I know his parents, Donald Havens and Kelly Crosier, are very proud of him and join me in applauding his desire to serve our great country.”

Havens is a senior at James Monroe High School, where he enjoys playing sports, being outdoors, and hanging out with family and friends.

When asked why he wanted to attend a service academy, Havens stated, “Attending the U.S. Naval Academy would be an honor for me. I have a deep passion to serve my country and to continue my education.”

Each year, Manchin nominates up to 10 students to each of our nation’s service academies requiring congressional recommendations, including the Air Force Academy; the Naval Academy; the Military Academy at West Point; and, the Merchant Marine Academy.

Manchin nominated the students after reviewing the recommendations made by a seven-member Service Academy Selection Board that convened on Oct. 17-19. The board is comprised of West Virginians who have served in the military or who are educators. The board interview process ensured that candidates met the needed qualifications and criteria.