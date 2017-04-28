Monroe Co. Historic Homes Tour includes St. John’s Chapel in Sweet Springs

The Monroe County Historic Homes and Gardens tour May 6-7 will include nine historic properties in which ticket holders may visit at their own pace over the two days.

Among the historic properties on the tour will be St. John, the Evangelist, Catholic Chapel at the intersection of WV 3 and WV/VA 311 in Sweet Springs. It is the oldest standing Catholic Church in West Virginia, having been constructed as early as 1839 and was complete and in full use by 1859.

Built by the slaves on the Lynnside plantation which was owned by Virginia Governor John Floyd whose daughters attended Catholic schools when the Governor was involved in the federal government in Washington, DC, and later in Richmond when he was serving his term as governor. They converted individually and the Chapel was built by Gov. Floyd to serve his family, including his wife who converted also.

For the historic tour, the Alleghany Highlands Knights of Columbus members will host visitors to the Chapel and will ring the church bell on Saturday, May 6, at noon and lead the recitation of the Rosary.

On Sunday, May 7, the Extraordinary Form of the Latin Rite Mass, complete with chants and music, will be celebrated at 2 p.m. in the Chapel by Father James Conyers, associate pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in White Sulphur Springs, and St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Ronceverte and chaplain of the Alleghany Highlands Council. This will fulfill the Sunday obligation for Catholics.

The tour hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 and 1p.m. to 5 p.m. May 7.

Tickets for the tour are $20 and are available in Union at Tomlinson’s Country Store and in Lewisburg at Edith’s Health Foods and ReMax Visionquest. Telephone orders may be placed through the Country Store at 304-772-5205. For further information on the tour, telephone the Elmwood Estate Bed and Breakfast at 434-422-0258.