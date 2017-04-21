Monroe Co. eighth graders to compete in History Bowl Finals

The West Virginia Division of Culture and History (WVDCH) will hold its eighth annual State History Bowl Championship on Tuesday, Apr. 25, at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

Students from Mountain View Elementary/Middle School and Peterstown Elementary School, both in Monroe County, are among 24 teams of eighth graders from 15 schools in 14 counties vying for the championship title. Activities begin with a general assembly at 9 a.m., followed by the first round of competition at 9:30 a.m.

The double-elimination tournament includes lightning rounds and team rounds featuring questions about state and county culture, geography, government, heritage, history, literature, sports and tourism prepared by the staff of the division’s Archives and History section.

The Archives and History staff developed more than 2,000 questions for its online Quick Quizzes. Teams preparing for the tournament use the Archives and History Daily Trivia and Quick Quizzes as helpful tools from the division’s website, www.wvculture.org/history.

Eighth graders in public, private and home-school education programs are eligible to compete on the four-person teams in double-elimination tournament play. The regional winners and runner-up teams from each district and the top eight teams from a play-in competition will compete in the tournament final.

The play-in competition was held to accommodate schools that were unable to compete in their regional round because of inclement weather and school closings. It also was open to all schools throughout the state that wanted to get a second chance in the History Bowl tournament.