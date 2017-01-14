Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters

The Wrestling perfomance this past weekend by the Greenbrier East Wrestlers was the best I have seen in a long time … maybe ever! There were 36 teams from four different states and it was TOUGH! We finished in third place. By far, this was our highest finish at this tournament ever. We finished the first day with a 4-0 record. We beat Nicholas County, Calhoun County, PikeView and Strasburg, VA. That put us in the championship round on Saturday. We then beat Greenbrier West (43-27) and Mason, OH (B) (44-26) while losing to defending champions, Mason, OH and previous Champions Johnson Central, KY to take third place. Ethan Asbury was named the Most Valuable Wrestler for Greenbrier East by the tournament committee. The wrestlers worked very hard and had a lot of fun (in that order). One of the oldest and most common locker room signs is this: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” BELIEVE IT!

TRIVIA: What is the school record for the most pins in one season?

Upcoming events and highlights:

We will be in Covington, VA, on Saturday (Jan. 14) for the War of the Wrestlers tournament. The change in schedule was because the Big Blue tournament was moved to a different date. We will be taking EVERYONE on the wrestling team to Covington. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Please come over and support our program.

Next weekend we will be travelling to Strasburg, VA, for a duals tournament. There will be eight Virginia and Pennsylvania state-ranked teams there. We continue to improve our schedule and wrestle better competition.

If you are a fan of rankings, go to WVMAT.com and you will see that we have eight individual wrestlers currently ranked in the top 10 at their weight classes (Cameron Zobrist, Zach Mullins, Logan Evans, Levi Hobbs, Jacob Hefner, Leslie Campbell, Jacob Thomas and Ethan Asbury). We have a few more that are knocking on the door. We are VERY proud of all of them.

The grades come out next week and we looking forward to having ALL 14 starters on the All-State Academic Team (3.0 GPA).

E.G.M.S. UPDATE: Coach Adam Martin has done a tremendous job getting his wrestlers prepared for wrestling and life. We are blessed to have him as part of our program.

Eastern Greenbrier Wrestling Club: I had the opportunity to watch the Youth Wrestlers at the State Fairgrounds last Sunday. It was GREAT! The place was packed and I saw a lot of familiar faces. The future of wrestling in Greenbrier County looks very promising.

Follow us on Twitter @CoachMiluk and Facebook at Greenbrier East Spartan Wrestling.

MILUK HUMOR: My goal for 2016 was to lose just 10 pounds. Only 15 to go! (Ha!)

TRIVIA ANSWER: The record for most pins in one season is 35. Evan Roberts (2015) holds the record and was one of the most dominant heavyweights his senior year. Jacob Hefner led the team with 27 pins last year.