Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters

The Wrestling team travelled to Greenbrier West for the annual “Lindsey Raines” Dual meet tournament.

We had some success, but did not come home with the Championship trophy. We finished with a 4-1 record for the day. We beat Independence (B) (64-15), Fayetteville (73-3), Nicholas County (46-18) and Beckley (66-12). However, we lost to a tough State ranked Braxton County team (44-36). It was an exciting battle with a lot of great wrestling. We did have four individual Champions with Logan Evans (138), Levi Hobbs (145), Jacob Thomas (182) and Ethan Asbury (195) all going undefeated. I guess we will have to wait until Friday, Jan. 30 to wrestle Greenbrier West for the Greenbrier County Championships.

Save the date!

TRIVIA: What is the school record for the most Takedowns in one season?

Upcoming events and highlights:

We will be in Beckley for the National Guard Duals this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7. It starts at noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. My guess is there will be close to 100 wrestlers at this tournament that will place at the State Championships this year. (Let’s see how close I am when the season ends.) Next week we will travel to Christiansburg, VA for the “Big Blue” Tournament where every year there are NATIONALLY ranked wrestlers. It’s a real test!

Already this year we have won over 265 Individual matches. A BIG part of our success is the Coaching staff of Lou Withrow, Mark Solak, Andy Evans, Tracy Asbury and Billy Thomas. LOYALTY is everything! These guys are loyal to our school, community, team and each other. I learned that from Howard Ferguson. In the big picture, when it’s all over, God is not going to ask me to show Him a half nelson or an arm-bar. Remember, “Be a good person first, then be a good Wrestler.”

On a side note, if you like the sport of wrestling, make it a point to get out and watch Noah Adams from Independence HS. He IS the real deal.

Our top leaders are Jacob Thomas and Logan Evans with 19 victories each. Levi Hobbs leads the team in Takedowns with 33 and Jacob Hefner leads the team in Pins with 12.

E.G.M.S. UPDATE: This past week’s wrestling event was cancelled due to inclement weather. However, it did not stop the team from improving over the break. We are very proud of their efforts.

Eastern Greenbrier Wrestling Club: The Youth team will host and compete in a Youth Wrestling Tournament this Sunday (Jan. 7), at the State Fairgrounds. Get out there and support our future success stories.

Follow us on Twitter @CoachMiluk and Facebook at Greenbrier East Spartan Wrestling.

MILUK HUMOR: A recent study has found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than the men who mention it. (Ha!)

TRIVIA ANSWER: The record for most Takedowns in one season is 84. Jasiel Kinder did that in 2016. (Levi Hobbs is on pace to break that record)