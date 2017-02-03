Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters 2.4.17

I am so proud of the Greenbrier East Wrestling program right now.

This past week we beat Woodrow Wilson (Beckley) 45-20 and won the “Coal Country Challenge.” The next day we wrestled that school from Charmco (Greenbrier West) and beat them 51-19 to win the Greenbrier County Championships. The exciting part was to see all the fans and friends that travelled to watch us succeed. We truly do have a family atmosphere of love, loyalty and support. Wrestling is such a great sport, and the community of Greenbrier County really appreciates the effort and hard work by ALL the wrestlers of Greenbrier County. During a quiet moment (and there weren’t many) at the county championships, I took a moment to reflect about our #NeverForget T-shirts. We lost some tremendous people and many lives have been changed forever because of the flood. Yet, I am still amazed at how STRONG this whole community can work together during tough times. I am blessed to be here. There truly is greatness all around us!

TRIVIA: Women’s wrestling is an Olympic sport (Helen Maroulis won a Gold Medal for the U.S. this past summer). The number of women wrestling has increased tremendously over the past few years. Over 30 colleges sponsor women’s varsity wrestling. We have three women wrestlers on our team this year. Can you name them?

Upcoming events and highlights:

We will be at the Coalfield Conference this weekend. (Feb. 3/4) at Liberty Raleigh High School. It is a very tough tournament. Last year there were 10 State Champions and over 30 State place-winners at this tournament alone. It should be fun!

Our Top 5 Win leaders are: Logan Evans (36), Ethan Asbury (35), Jacob Thomas (34), Levi Hobbs (34) and Jacob Hefner (34). Aaron Davis and Zach Mullins have 33 wins.

SAVE THE DATE: Regional Championships at Beckley on Feb. 18.

E.G.M.S. UPDATE: It is great to see some of the middle school wrestlers working out and getting ready for the junior states and other post season tournaments. Hard work equals success!

Eastern Greenbrier Wrestling Club: Every week I keep hearing that so and so just won his/her first match or so and so won his/her first tournament. These are memories that last a lifetime for the wrestler and the parents. Enjoy them! “You cannot have great memories without great moments.”

TRIVIA ANSWER: We currently have three women wrestling for Greenbrier East. They are Robin White (freshman), Hannah Beverly (junior) and Cheyenne Banton (senior) One of Greenbrier East’s best women wrestlers was Carly Stout who won a girls state championship tournament. She is currently practicing medicine and still follows our success.