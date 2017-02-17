Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters 2.18.17

The Regional Championships are here!

Saturday, Feb. 18, at Woodrow Wilson High School. Wrestling starts at 11 a.m.

Everybody wants to win, but those that prepare to win are the people that win. We are prepared! We prepared by working hard. We prepared by winning. We prepared by losing. We prepared by overcoming adversity. We prepared as individuals and as a team. We prepared through sacrifice, commitment, dedication, lifting weights, discipline, technique, hardship and even prayer. Our job as coaches is to prepare our athletes and then give them the opportunity for greatness. Well, as I said, we are prepared and the opportunity is Saturday. I am so excited for the team and the community.

A Big THANK YOU goes to our principal, Mrs. Huff, faculty, staff and the whole student body for the tremendous Winter Sports Assembly on Monday. It’s always nice to be appreciated.

Our top wrestlers with the most wins for the season are Logan Evans (38), Levi Hobbs (38), Ethan Asbury (37), Jacob Hefner (37), Zach Mullins (37), Jacob Thomas (36) and Aaron Davis (36).

TRIVIA: Greenbrier East has never won a Wrestling Regional Team Championship. However, one year we had three individual champions. Can you name the three wrestlers who won the Regionals in the same year?

Upcoming events and highlights:

We will be at the Regional Championships at Woodrow Wilson on Saturday, Feb. 18. Wrestling starts at 11 a.m. Please come out and cheer us on as we try to win our first Regional Championship in school history. The top four wrestlers at each weight class will qualify for the State Championships.

SAVE THE DATE: State Wrestling Championships are Feb. 23-25 in Huntington.

E.G.M.S. UPDATE: Thank you to Adam Martin for taking the role as head coach this past season. It looks like we are getting a few more top quality people for the program next year.

Eastern Greenbrier Wrestling Club: Congratulations on the great showing at the conference tournament this past weekend. We had three champions, a runner-up and three third placers. I will get the names to you next week.

MILUK HUMOR: My wife and I have been happily married for 25 years. I think a big reason for the longevity is because we go out to dinner twice a week… I go on Tuesdays and she goes on Thursdays. Ha-ha! (Oh, I’m in trouble now… again!)

TRIVIA ANSWER: In 2014, the three wrestlers to win the Regional Championships were Jasiel Kinder (113 lbs.), Josiah Solak (160 lbs.) and Charles Withrow (182 lbs.).