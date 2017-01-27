Miluk’s ‘Mat’ ters 1.28.17

You can now add Strasburg Duals Team CHAMPIONS to our list of accomplishments this season.

It was FUN! In the finals we beat a nationally recognized team from Pennsylvania. Derry Area High School has produced many state and national champions and continues to send wrestlers on to the Division I level. The past two years alone, they sent wrestlers to Penn State and the University of Virginia. Again, it was a BIG step in the right direction for our school to get regional recognition. I cannot thank our captains enough for the leadership that they have provided. So, if you see Ethan Asbury, Logan Evans, Levi Hobbs, Jacob Hefner or Jacob Thomas, PLEASE recognize them for their efforts and the pride that they bring to the Greenbrier East wrestling family. Just as a reminder, on the local level this season, we have already defeated George Washington, Riverside, Shady Spring, Nicholas County, Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier West.The whole team has really accepted the challenges that they have faced. As coaches, it is our job to create an opportunity for greatness.

TRIVIA: Our regionals have been re-aligned this year. Can you name the seven other teams that we have to beat to be regional CHAMPIONS?

Upcoming events and highlights:

We will be sending our ‘Green Team’ to the Beckley Newspaper Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28. We are the defending CHAMPIONS. Next, we will be going to Liberty Raleigh for the Coalfield Conference Championships (Feb. 3 and 4). We follow that up with our regional championships at Woodrow Wilson (Feb. 18). Currently we have eight wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in the state. However, only the top 6 in the state at each weight class will place. Who will step it up and land on the podium? We believe that “if you are prepared, if you have confidence and if you persevere, you will always have an edge. If you have the edge, you will always succeed.” We are ready to succeed on and off the mat!!

SAVE THE DATE: Regional championships at Beckley on Feb. 18.

E.G.M.S. UPDATE: It is great to see some of the middle school wrestlers working out and getting ready for the Jr. States and other post season tournaments. “Nobody just wakes up at the top of the mountain.”

Eastern Greenbrier Wrestling Club: The youth group is preparing for their own regional and state championships. Stop by the wrestling room on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to help them succeed.

MILUK HUMOR: I just did a week’s worth of cardio after walking into a spider’s web. (Ha!)

TRIVIA ANSWER: The eight teams in our regionals this year are Capital, South Charleston, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson, St. Albans, Riverside, George Washington and Greenbrier East.