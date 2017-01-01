HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

A BIG Thank You goes to everyone that made our ‘Senior Night’ / ‘Beauty and the Beast’ event last Thursday a huge success. It was a great crowd. We recognized our 5 seniors, we honored all of our past State-Place-winners, the Cheer Team performed and we beat Shady Spring. That’s what I call a Fun Night. The home crowd really made it special for the whole Greenbrier East Wrestling family. Another BIG Thank You goes to 84 Lumber for the beautiful recognition sign on the Wrestling facility. (Thanks Mr. McManus)

TRIVIA: We have 5 Captains for the Wrestling team this year. Can you name them?

(Hint): They all won matches at the State Tournament last year

Upcoming events and highlights:

We will be going to Beckley on Friday (Noon) and Saturday (10 a.m.) (1-6/7) to wrestle in the largest and maybe the toughest Dual Meet Tournament in West Virginia. It will be held in the Convention Center and over 30 teams will be there from 5 different States. It’s a great opportunity for our team to see many tough opponents.

Speaking of tough Wrestlers, Jacob Hefner beat one of the best Wrestlers in West Virginia in our match against Shady Spring. It was an exciting close match between two great competitors.

Our top Wrestlers with the most wins so far this season are Zach Mullins (14), Logan Evans (14), Jacob Thomas (14), Jacob Hefner (13) and Levi Hobbs (13). We also have five Wrestlers with 12 wins; Wiley Byers, Zach Enox, Aaron Davis, Ethan Asbury and Leslie Campbell. The hard work is definitely paying off. PLEASE, if you ever want to see people work hard to succeed, stop by our Wrestling practice and you will be impressed.

E.G.M.S. UPDATE: Coach Adam Martin was a nervous wreck last week taking his wrestlers to the County Championships at Western Greenbrier. However, after winning the first four matches and 6 out of 8 he left there with a smile. Congratulations to Western Greenbrier who won the overall team score.

Eastern Greenbrier Wrestling Club is also accepting memberships for anyone interested in wrestling (Ages 4-12). Contact Laurie Fisher at 1-304-661-2211. Youth Wrestling is a BIG part of ANY successful Wrestling program.

See Coach Miluk or one of our current Wrestlers about our ‘Adopt a Wrestler’ program. It’s a Great way to support our team and follow the success of our Wrestlers.

Please follow us throughout the year and support the effort and success of all our wrestlers.

Follow us on Twitter @CoachMiluk and Facebook at Greenbrier East Spartan Wrestling.

MILUK HUMOR: I have been VERY nice to my children lately, because I just realized that they will be picking out my nursing home for me. Ha!

TRIVIA ANSWER: The 5 Captain’s for this year’s team are Levi Hobbs, Jacob Hefner, Jacob Thomas, Logan Evans and Ethan Asbury. We are so proud of the job that they are doing.