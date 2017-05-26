Michele B. Bruno

Lewisburg-Michele B. “Mickie” Bruno, 59, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017, at The Brier Rehab and Nursing Center in Ronceverte.

Born Feb. 12, 1958, at Ronceverte, she was a daughter of the late Shirley V. Dotson Douglass.

Mickie was a member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg and was case worker with child services until she became disabled.

She is survived by a brother, Carl Douglass of Beckley; two aunts, Dorothy Napier of Lewisburg and Marilyn Dotson of Sanford, FL; and several cousins.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 23, at Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg, with Pastor Larryetta Ellis officiating.

Friends and family were received at Edgewood Presbyterian Church one hour prior to the service Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Children’s Home Society WV, P.O. Box 2942, Charleston, WV 25330 or to Boys Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Road, Covington, VA 24426.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.