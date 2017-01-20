The Met: Live in HD presents Romeo et Juliette

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), in partnership with The Met: Live in HD, presents Charles Gounod’s eternal tragedy Roméo et Juliette on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 12:55 p.m.

The simulcast will run approximately 2 hours and 56 minutes with one intermission. Dr. James Caplinger, from the University of Charleston, will give a complimentary lecture beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $14 for seniors and $10 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s box office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.

Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau star as Roméo and Juliette, whose love was doomed from the beginning. Elliot Madore and Virginia Verrez star as Roméo’s friends Mercutio and Stéphano, alongside Mikhail Petrenko as Frére Laurent. This tragic love story will be conducted by Gianandrea Noseda.

With Damrau and Grigolo leading the cast, this opera’s popularity can only grow. Damrau has starred in such classics as Il Barbiere di Siviglia, L’Elisir d’Amore and La Traviata and her upcoming season will include shows at the Bavarian State Opera and the Munich Opera Festival. Grigolo has portrayed Roméo before at the Arena di Verona and the LA Opera, as well as Edgardo from Lucia di Lammermoor at La Scala and Ruggero in La Rondine at Covent Garden.