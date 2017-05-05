Ronceverte-Merril Norman Whanger, 91, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017, at home.

Born Jan. 9, 1926, at Ronceverte, he was a son of the late Frank Thomas Whanger and Glenna Carson Forren Whanger.

Merril was an iron worker and a truck driver having worked for Agnew & Joseph and later for Orders Construction Co. He was a member of the Ketron Methodist Church. He was a WWII U.S. Army combat veteran serving in Frankfort, Germany, and elsewhere in the European Theater.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Maxine Marie Ford Whanger; daughters, Martha Sue Kirk and husband Cary of Renick, Nora Mann and companion Terry Walkup of Renick and Barbara Gabbert of Ronceverte who was also his caregiver; grandchildren, Michelle Bales, Sheree Rideout, Monica Mann, Lisa Blackburn, Chad Kirk, Michael Gabbert, Tonya Gabbert and Anthony Mann; 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Cecil Gabbert or Ronceverte; former son-in-law, Larry Mann of Ronceverte; and brothers, Buddy Whanger of St. Albans and Rev. Wilber Whanger of Billings, MT.

A private graveside service will be held at the Ketron Cemetery with Pastor Susan Erskine officiating.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.