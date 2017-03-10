Maxwelton Ruritans welcome new members

The Maxwelton Ruritan Club welcomed three new members during the January meeting. President Lee Godbey installed Girlonza Scott, Robert Hefner and Bill Zink. Each new member was presented with a Ruritan pin and new member handbook.

Ruritan is a civic service organization made up of local clubs in urban areas, small towns and rural communities. Their slogan is “Fellowship, Community Service and Goodwill.” Ruritan has been serving local communities since 1928 with the establishment of the Holland, VA, club.

The Maxwelton Ruritan Club was chartered in 1953. Most people recognize their Ice Cream Concession Stand at the State Fair of West Virginia where they volunteer every August. All proceeds from the ice cream sales go back into the local community.

They donate to Penny Pitch, Red Cross, Shop With A Cop, Family Refuge Center, 4-H Clubs, CYAC and local Boy Scouts. They also give two scholarships to deserving high school seniors. The club is responsible for road-clean up along 219 North with the Adopt-A-Highway program, and are always seeking additional projects.

The Maxwelton Ruritan club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Henning Church of God on Vago Road. The dinner meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. They would welcome the opportunity to meet you and tell you more about their club, and dinner is on them!