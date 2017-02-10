Massage Therapy Student Clinic at New River CTC Opens

Lisa Carter, Director of Personal Services at New River Community and Technical College Greenbrier Valley Campus is pleased to announce the opening of the Massage Therapy Student Clinic. “The Student Clinic is a great way for the community to experience what the students have learned and participate in their education.” Carter explained.

Clinical offerings include, 50 minute Hot Stone Massage ($35), 50 minute Swedish Massage ($30), 50 minute Aromatherapy Massage ($35), 30 minute Ayruvedic Head Massage ($15), 30 minute Foot Reflexology ($15), and/or 20 minute Seated Chair Massage ($10). To allow time for the students to interview for an intake/health history, please allot extra time to your visit. When scheduling the appointment, verify how much time to allow – this could be anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes.

The Student Clinic schedule for the spring semester is as follows: Tuesday hours are from 8 a.m. to noon on the following dates – February 7 and 21, March 21, April 4 and 18, and May 2. Thursday hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates – February 16, March 2 and 30, April 13 and 27.

To schedule an appointment, call the New River CTC campus at 304-793-3009 and ask for the Cosmetology Department. The students will assist in scheduling your massage therapy appointment.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver/Beckley).