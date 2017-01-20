Charleston-Mary Margaret Brown Van Horn, 89, formerly of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

Margaret was born Sept. 24, 1927, the first daughter in the large, close-knit family of the late Dorothy and John Harve Brown of Ronceverte. She grew up on the family farm at the mouth of Second Creek and the Greenbrier River, where she helped her parents raise her brothers and sisters.

She graduated from Greenbrier High School in 1945. She attended Dunsmore College in Staunton, VA, graduating in 1946. She worked for Capital Finance Corporation and the United States Department of Agriculture. She was very active in her church, Lewisburg United Methodist and the West Virginia Garden Clubs, serving in several leadership positions. She enjoyed writing and working around her home and garden.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Van Horn and Paula Van Horn, both of Charleston; two sisters, Tillie (Bill) Price of Belvedere, NJ and Joyce Clinebell of Roanoke, VA; sisters-in-law, Margaret Brown and Barbara Brown, both of Ronceverte; plus 23 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donzel C. Van Horn; her parents; three sisters, Anna May Brown, Nancy Kessinger and Katherine Jones; and five brothers, Thornton, Charles, Robert, John and Dearl Brown.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where the Rev. Ron Miller officiated. The family received visitors one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

She will be buried with her late husband at Broad Run Cemetery in Jane Lew, WV.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.

