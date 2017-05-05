Fort Spring – Mary Lewis Burns, 84, passed away from a short term illness Saturday, Apr. 29, 2017, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Blakers Mill, WV, to the late Charles and Lora Ann Kirby Persinger.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wallace Burns; daughter, Terry Miller; sisters, Ramona Burns, Hazel Burns, Ruth Davis and Genny Bowyer.

Left to carry on Mary’s memory are her daughters, Darlene Clarkson, and Charlene Dunbar; sons, John Burns, Jr., Carl Burns, Rodney Burns and James Burns; sister, Ann Bowyer; brother, Charles Persinger; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 3, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Fort Spring where Pastor Rick Duncan and Pastor Gary Baker officiated. Burial was in Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Ronceverte.

Visitation was at the church one hour prior to the service, to honor and share memories of dear Mary Burns.

Active pallbearers were Doug Lafon, Tim McCoy, John Fullen, Michael Blum, Mike Baker, Floyd Fullen, Shane Clarkson and Shawn Clarkson.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.