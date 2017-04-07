Alderson-Marsha Jane Adkins, 57, passed away Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017, at her residence after a long battle with cancer.

She was born June 3, 1959, in Hinton, the daughter of the late Lundy Lindy and Elizabeth Oneida Bennett Adkins.

Surviving are her companion of 11 years, Freddie Hall of Alderson; two sons, Charles Lacy Adkins and Derrick Steven Adkins both of Rainelle; grandson, Ashton Lee Glover of Rainelle; sister, Kathy Jo Gill of Alderson; brother, Roger Lee Poff; three nephews, Paul Jason Gill of Morgantown, Tony Ray Adkins of Alderson and Wayne Edward Gill of Alderson; niece, Diana Fay Gill of Alderson; three great nieces, Briella Micah Lilly, Gabbnella Tuyet Gill and Maggie Mae Shifflett all of Alderson; two great-nephews, Gabriel T. Gill and Tallahassee Jeremiah Gill both from Alderson.

As per Jane’s request, she will be cremated with no services.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.