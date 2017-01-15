Marlinton man killed in head-on collision

A Marlinton man was killed in a car wreck on Rt. 219 near Renick on Monday.

According to Greenbrier County Chief Sheriff Deputy Bruce Sloan, Roger Cain, 72, was struck head-on in his Chevrolet Aveo on Rt. 219 by John Mazzuchelli, 51, of Duncan, SC. Mazzuchelli was driving northbound in a Ford Taurus when he passed a tractor trailer in the southbound lane, colliding with Cain.

Cain was transported to a medical facility in Roanoke, VA, where he would subsequently succumb to his injuries, said Sloan.

The wreck occurred at approximately 7:21 a.m. Later that day Mazzuchelli was arrested on a charge of negligent homicide and arraigned before a Greenbrier County magistrate judge and released after posting bond.

Deputy J.L. Pachis is the investigating officer and was assisted by Corporal W. K. Nester.