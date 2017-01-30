Marlinton man arrested after breaking into Lewisburg home, locking himself in bathroom

A Marlinton man was arrested Friday after breaking into a Lewisburg home and locking himself in the bathroom.

According to Lewisburg Police Chief Tim Stover, Lewisburg police arrested Gregory Ryan Keatley, 34, for breaking into a residence on Village Drive at approximately 12:45 Friday afternoon after receiving a 911 call of a man in the home. The homeowner had returned home and entered her residence and found a subject in her bathroom with the bathroom door locked. She then ran to her vehicle and called 911, Stover said.

Upon entering the residence officers found Keatley locked in the bathroom. Keatley appeared to be extremely high on narcotics and stated he was chasing his dog and woke up in his friend’s bathroom.

Keatley was charged with one felony count of burglary and also served with a warrant form Pocahontas County for failure to appear on a drug paraphernalia charge. He was transported to the Southern regional Jail in Beckley awaiting arraignment.

Sgt. J.A. Vance and Deputy Chief C.J. Teubert are the investigating officers in this case.