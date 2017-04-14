Mark your calendars for Senior Prom Meals on Wheels fundraiser

Spring is here and so is prom time – that is, the Annual Senior Prom – a prom for the adults in the area.

Co-sponsored by the Greenbrier County Committee on Aging and the WVSOM student Geriatric Club, the proceeds from the event go to meet the shortfalls in GCCA’s Meals on Wheels program and the many programs offered to seniors in Greenbrier County.

The event will be held Friday, Apr. 21, from 7-10 p.m. with music from the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s – music for dancing. Free snacks and refreshments will be available. Tickets are $15 for a single and $25 for a couple. Tickets are available by calling GCCA at 304-392-5138 or at the door on Apr. 21. Come dressed for a prom or in your blue jeans – the point is to dance and have fun.

Residents of the local nursing homes and assisted living attend free of cost. Sponsorship helps to defray those costs, so a table sponsorship is $100 or half a table for $50 with your name on the table and free tickets. Larger sponsorships are also available by calling GCCA.