Alderson – Margie Laurene Burns Weakley Johnson, 95, of Alderson and Jacksonville, FL, died Friday, Mar. 31, 2017, at Champaign County Nursing Home in Urbana, IL.

Born Nov. 27, 1921, in Trough Creek, PA, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Vera Burns.

Margie was a graduate of Frankford High School in 1941. She married Edward Weakley on Jan. 28, 1942, had four children, was an active member of the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church and worked in the cafeteria at Alderson public schools for many years. Later, she worked at the Women’s Federal Prison in Alderson for 20 years, where she was a correctional officer of some infamous criminals including “Squeaky” Fromme and Sara Jane Moore before retiring Aug. 31, 1992.

After the death of Ed she married Tom Johnson and resided in Lindside for 12 years (1997 to 2009). After Tom’s death in 2009, she moved to Jacksonville, FL, to be with her daughter, Donna. When she could no longer take care of herself she moved up to Savoy/Urbana, IL, to live with her daughter, Elane “Bossy Britches” Jones.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Burns, Jim Burns and Kessel Burns; sister, Freda Smith; and her son, Gerald M. Weakley (Big Jerry).

Survivors include: son, Warren Blaine Weakley (wife, Sheila) of Williamsburg; two daughters, Donna Gail Norton of Urbana, IL and Wandaleen Elane Jones (husband, Bill) of Savoy, IL; six grandchildren, Jeny Weakley (Little Jerry), Lori Canel, Matthew Jones, Seth Weakley, Jeremiah Weakley and Hannah Sanchez; eight great-grandchildren, Brandon, Morgan, Nicholas, Andrew, Tyler, Mason, Jaxon and Lynsie and one on the way, due in July, Murphy; stepdaughter, Shirley Hazelwood (Gary); stepson, Donnie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Margie was an amazing gardener and a fantastic chef. Her family always enjoyed great meals on family occasions and many continue to prepare her “world-famous” green beans, unorthodox broiled chocolate french toast “just like grandma used to make” and zucchini stew. She loved to sew and crochet and made afghan blankets for all those she loved, which she documented in a memory keepsake album. She loved animals of all kinds and enjoyed reading poetry. She was deeply loved by all her family.

Visitation was at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg on Tuesday evening, Apr. 4. Funeral services were at the funeral home on Wednesday, Apr. 5, where Rev. Dr. Bill Bryan officiated and interment followed in the Alderson Fletcher Addition Cemetery in Alderson.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the National Parkinson Foundation or your local humane society.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.