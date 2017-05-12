Manchin’s ‘Commonsense Connections’ returns

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s office will launch its ninth “Commonsense Connections” Week beginning Monday, May 22. Representatives from Senator Manchin’s office will make more than 80 stops across the state to bring federal government to West Virginians, hear their commonsense priorities and concerns, and take feedback to the Senator.

Greenbrier County stops will be held on Monday, May 22, at New River Community and Technical College, 653 Church Street, Lewisburg, from 1-3 p.m. and at Rainelle Public Library, 312 7th Street, Rainelle, from 4-6 p.m. the same day.

“I believe in retail government – bringing the government directly to our citizens, hearing their concerns and finding the best possible commonsense solutions to the issues that matter to them,” Manchin said. “The customer comes first in business, just as the citizens should come first in government. That is what ‘Commonsense Connections’ is all about. My staff travels to every corner of the state and meets with our constituents to hear about the personal challenges they are facing and their ideas of how to move our country forward, and then I take their ideas to Washington.”

Manchin launched his first-ever “Commonsense Connections” Week in February 2011, when representatives from his office traveled to all 55 counties in the state. This is the ninth time the staff will visit every county in the state in just one week.