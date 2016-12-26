U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) ha announced $87,280,000 of funding for West Virginia flood relief efforts as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) Program.

This funding is in addition to the $17 million Manchin announced in October bringing the total funding to $104 million through CDBG-DR.

“This funding is a much needed boost for the West Virginia families that are still recovering from the June flooding,” Manchin said. “This funding will provide assistance as our communities rebuild, schools repurchase desks and textbooks and families bind together to create new homes. In the months following the June flooding I have made rehabilitating the impacted communities one of my highest priorities. In the past six months, I have sent letters to President Obama, Secretary Castro and others. I have spoken directly to the President’s Chief of Staff, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Senate Leadership to ensure they understood the need facing West Virginia.”

“I am grateful that this vital assistance is on the way, and I will continue working every day until all of our neighbors are back on their feet.”